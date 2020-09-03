Montage to Open Private Island Resort in the Bahamas in 2023

Montage Hotels & Resorts is headed to the Caribbean—with plans to open Montage Cay, a 48-acre private-island resort and residential community in The Abacos Islands in the Bahamas. The resort is set to open in 2023.

Owned in partnership with Sterling Global Financial, the project will see the rebranding and complete redevelopment of the private island of Matt Lowe’s Cay in The Abacos, reopening as Montage Cay, alongside the launch of The Residences at Montage Cay. The private island has seven beaches, varied topography with elevated sight lines for sunrise and sunset views, and mature and diverse landscaping.

Montage Cay is located less than one mile off the coast of Marsh Harbour. The private-island resort will have 50 all-suite accommodations and a limited collection of Montage Residences. The rooms will be ocean-view with luxury outdoor amenities, such as plunge pools, outdoor showers, private gardens and lounge areas. A 46-slip marina accommodating vessels up to 110 feet anchors the resort, allowing guests and residents of Montage Cay access to an array of boating, fishing and water sports activities from the robust water sports and recreation center.

There will also be a selection of restaurant and bar experiences, including all-day dining, a signature dinner-only restaurant, two beach bar and grilles, lobby and pool bars, as well as a spa café and juice bar. Additional resort amenities include a full-service Spa Montage, a health and wellness program, fitness center, swimming pools and Montage’s signature Paintbox Children’s Club. The resort will additionally offer indoor meeting space, as well as wedding and social-event lawn space with unobstructed views of the clear blue sea.

The Residences at Montage Cay will have a collection of fully furnished Villa Residences and Estate Lots with custom homes. Situated within private enclaves adjacent to the resort, the Villa Residences at Montage Cay will include ocean views and will range from two to four-bedrooms. The Estate Lots, located higher up on the island, will offer buyers the opportunity to create their own personalized Bahamian retreat.

Montage Cay guests and residents can easily access the resort through direct flights offered from major American and European markets to the Bahamas, as well as a modern FBO that welcomes private jets and charters. After arriving on Marsh Harbour, Montage Cay guests and residents will take a 10-minute boat ride to the resort, or dock a private boat at the Montage Cay marina. Sea plane access directly to the Montage Cay dock will be available.

